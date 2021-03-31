Augusta National’s Women’s Amateur Tournament gets underway today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is about to get even busier today.

That’s because the first round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur is today.

This is the second time ever the tournament has been played. It was called off last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first two days of competition are being held at champion’s retreat golf club.

That’s also where the practice round wrapped up yesterday.

There are 82 players in this year’s tournament, but only the top 30 will make the cut to play in the final round at Augusta National.

That final round starts Saturday morning.

Here is the schedule:

Round 1 will start Wednesday at Champions Retreat Golf Club.

Round 2 will be Thursday, also at Champions Retreat.

Friday will be a practice day.

Then Saturday will be the final round, to be played at Augusta National.

