Advertisement

Augusta National’s Women’s Amateur Tournament gets underway today

By Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is about to get even busier today.

That’s because the first round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur is today.

This is the second time ever the tournament has been played. It was called off last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first two days of competition are being held at champion’s retreat golf club.

MORE | Visit the Women's Amateur Tournament website

That’s also where the practice round wrapped up yesterday.

There are 82 players in this year’s tournament, but only the top 30 will make the cut to play in the final round at Augusta National.

That final round starts Saturday morning.

Here is the schedule:

  • Round 1 will start Wednesday at Champions Retreat Golf Club.
  • Round 2 will be Thursday, also at Champions Retreat.
  • Friday will be a practice day.
  • Then Saturday will be the final round, to be played at Augusta National.
Masters week coverage
Breaking down the economic impact of decreasing Masters rentals
Businesses fear lack of employees could inhibit incoming revenue from Masters
What's the plan for traffic during Masters week?

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alpha Wildlife provided this photo of a snake that had nested inside a South Carolina...
Snake builds nest in a power outlet at S.C. home
An explosion and fire in Columbia County destroyed this 1988 Econoline van and left its...
Victim’s name, new details revealed on Columbia County van explosion, fire
News 12 spotted Mel Gibson in downtown Augusta.
Filming brings Mel Gibson to Augusta — and we caught him on camera
Gavel
Ga. voting measure spurs new lawsuit as church leader hints at boycotts of Coke, Delta
Authorities investigate a deadly vehicle fire early March 29, 2021, at the Pilot gas station at...
Van fuels up, then ‘boom’; 1 dead in Columbia County

Latest News

Easter
Local churches are opening their doors this Easter
Rock
Why Rock Fore! Dough is going virtual this year
Alum
This local alum makes it her mission to inspire
Here are some highlights of Ossoff's visit with local leaders
Here are some highlights of Ossoff's visit with local leaders
Golf
Learn about Masters week and Augusta National Women's Amateur