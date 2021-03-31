Aiken Regional pushes to get shots in arms as vaccines expire

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to the Pfizer vaccine, timing can be tricky. Once those doses are thawed, they have a limited time to be used before they go bad.

Aiken Regional is running into issues with demand. According to officials, they have more than enough supply, but more people aren’t flocking to get the vaccine at the hospital.

As vaccine eligibility opens up in South Carolina, Aiken Regional is doing its best to get as many of the vaccines into the arms of residents. They say the rural population is hard to reach and people just aren’t showing up.

Their Moderna vaccine operates differently than the ones we’ve seen on the other side of the river. Many are welcome to walk-in for a shot at the USC Aiken student activity center.

They say they have over 1,000 first doses they need to give out, but people aren’t signing up in their systems.

It’s still the same issue of people not having access to technology to sign up and hear about the opportunity to get the vaccine.

“Some people have difficulty signing up on a computer system. Some people don’t have a computer system,” Director of Pharmacy Kim Lee explained. “It’s much easier for them to be able to have a walk-in so that’s why we’ve advertised walk-ins to hopefully bring in more people. As man as we can.”

Aiken Regional says they will start to phase out those vaccines to local drug stores and doctors’ offices because they will have more access to the vaccine, and it will be on a walk-in basis.

