Waynesboro, Augusta men face federal child porn charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two CSRA residents face the possibility of substantial terms in federal prison after their indictments stemming from separate child exploitation investigations.

They are in custody pending trial following initial appearance hearings in U.S. Magistrate Court, said David H. Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

William Voss, 38, of Waynesboro, is charged with possession of child pornography, a charge that upon conviction carries a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison. The indictment alleges that in May 2020 in Burke County, Voss possessed child pornography. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation leads the investigation in the case.

Robert Paul Synenberg, 21, of Augusta, is charged with possession of child pornography, a charge that carries upon conviction a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison. The FBI leads the investigation in the case, which came to agents’ attention after a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in November 2020.

Also facing charges is Jasari Hutchison, 20, of Bulloch and Liberty counties, is charged with production of child pornography and coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity over a 2019 incident. Hutchison also faces charges in the Middle District of Georgia of possession of child pornography.

“Our law enforcement partners will work relentlessly to protect our most vulnerable citizens from harm and exploitation,” Estes said. “These indictments demonstrate the continued success of those efforts.”

