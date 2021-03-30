Advertisement

Trenton 1-year-old dies after Aiken pond drowning incident

By Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the drowning death of a 1-year-old child.

The office was called to Aiken Regional Medical Centers yesterday regarding the death of a 1-year-old from Trenton. The child was identified as Paisley Hyatt.

According to Coroner Darryl Ables, emergency medical crews transported Hyatt to the hospital from Carolina Bay Park on Price Avenue in Aiken after the mother reportedly fell into the pond with her child at approximately 4 p.m.

Hyatt will be autopsied Wednesday morning in Newberry.

Ables’ office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are continuing with the investigation.

