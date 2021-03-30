Advertisement

Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks

FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies in Philadelphia. Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Friday, March 12, 2021 that processing the new round of stimulus payments has already begun.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Americans who do not usually file taxes will soon receive their part of the stimulus package.

The Treasury Department and IRS are working on rolling out the payments for Social Security recipients and other non-filing federal beneficiaries. That includes Social Security retirement, survivor or disability, Supplemental Security Income, and Railroad Retirement Board beneficiaries, according to the IRS.

The IRS reported on Tuesday recipients could receive their payment as early as this weekend, with a majority receiving their stimulus check on April 7.

Recipients could receive up to $1,400 as part of the nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill President Joe Biden signed into law.

Officials say the majority of these payments will be sent electronically and disbursed by direct deposit or existing Direct Express cards.

The IRS said it had to wait on updated data from the Social Security Administration before sending checks. Many had complained on social media they had not received their payments or been given a date when they would be sent.

The agency also reported they are still reviewing data for Veteran Affairs benefits recipients and estimate they will receive their payment by mid-April, but an exact date remains to be determined.

Eligible individuals can check the status of their payment with the IRS’s Get My Payment Tool.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Authorities investigate a deadly vehicle fire early March 29, 2021, at the Pilot gas station at...
Van fuels up, then ‘boom’; 1 dead in Columbia County
News 12 spotted Mel Gibson in downtown Augusta.
Filming brings Mel Gibson to Augusta — and we caught him on camera
Graniteville man killed in North Augusta motorcycle crash
Authorities investigate a deadly vehicle fire early March 29, 2021, at the Pilot gas station at...
Name given for 63-year-old man who died in van fire, explosion
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears March 17, 2021, at an Augusta Health roundtable on COVID-19.
COVID-19 roundup: Kemp in quarantine after exposure, talks easing restrictions in Georgia

Latest News

Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
Attorney Brian Rohan, left, confers with members of the Grateful Dead on June 23, 1968, at...
San Francisco ‘dope lawyer’ to the stars Brian Rohan dies
Shaq adds mini basketballs to Kellogg's Frosted Flakes
Signs, floral bouquets and tributes stand along side a police cruiser parked in front of the...
Service honors Colorado officer killed in mass shooting
Jimmy Shea has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. He made his first court...
Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah