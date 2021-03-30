Snake builds nest in a power outlet at S.C. home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Snakes on a plane? Try snakes in a wall. No, this isn’t a marquee movie poster advertising the latest snake film designed to make you squirm in your chair. This is the reality of living in the Lowcountry – snakes, living in your walls.

David Adams works for Alpha Wildlife wrangling wayward critters and safely releasing them to a more suitable habitat. He says he found this snake in a Charleston home a few weeks ago, along with a clutch of eggs hidden behind an outlet.

“The snake was a rat snake and she had laid her eggs, about 15-20, in the outlet, which was really interesting,” Adams said. “When you popped off the cover, there were all these little gems. They looked like porcelain eggs. They were really cool ... and they had all hatched.”

The 2-foot-long momma snake was captured and released in a habitat more than 25 miles away, much to the relief of the homeowner, but the babies were a little harder to deal with.

“I don’t know where the babies went but we had to trap them,” Adams said. The effort to find them all is an ongoing project, but one Adams calls “interesting.”

Alpha Wildlife provided this photo of a snake nest inside a South Carolina electrical outlet. (WRDW)

A snake peeking out from behind an outlet sounds like a completely absurd situation. What are the odds? As it turns out, the odds are actually pretty good.

“It’s more common than you would think. Snakes are going after rodents and that’s why they are attracted to your house,” Adams said. “We have a large problem with rodents in the Lowcountry. So, it’s very common for somebody to find a snake within their house.”

He adds, most people probably have rodents in or around their home too – even if they don’t know it. While the prospect of food may attract them in the first place, warmth and shelter keep them around. Despite the dramatic fanfare often associated with the discovery of any snake within sneezing distance, Adams says people have very little reason to fear them.

“Snakes are very, very timid. They do not want to be around you at all. As soon as they feel you coming though the vibrations, they are going to try to get away as fast as possible,” Adams said. “Snakes in general, with the exception of the venomous ones, are good snakes. They are there for a reason. They are good for our environment. They are good for the food chain. They are not bad. They are not going to hurt you.”

Rat snakes, like the one in the wall, are not venomous and pose little to no threat to humans. They mostly eat eggs, birds, small lizards, frogs and small rodents.

Adams does caution, those who don’t know what kind of snake it is should assume it is venomous and keep their distance. Snakes find their way into homes through holes in siding or roofs. Adams says they best way to make sure a home is snake-proof is to repair any exterior holes.

