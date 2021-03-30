Sister recovering from leukemia now rooting Staley in person

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley had a special supporter on hand for the team’s Sweet 16 victory.

Big sister Tracey Underwood. Her sister is recovering from leukemia and needed a bone-marrow transplant last August. Underwood has been avoiding crowds due to her condition and arrived in San Antonio from Columbia late Saturday night.

She was at the Alamodome Sunday watching the top-seeded Gamecocks reach the Elite Eight with a win over Georgia Tech.

Underwood’s presence is a victory in its own right for Staley. The coach mobilized her family last spring after doctors diagnosed Underwood’s condition.

