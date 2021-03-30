Advertisement

Sister recovering from leukemia now rooting Staley in person

Tracey Underwood, left, sister of South Carolina head coach Dawn Stanley, cheers during the...
Tracey Underwood, left, sister of South Carolina head coach Dawn Stanley, cheers during the first half of a college basketball game against Georgia Tech in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 28, 2021.(Eric Gay | (AP Photo/Eric Gay))
By Associated Press
Mar. 29, 2021
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley had a special supporter on hand for the team’s Sweet 16 victory.

Big sister Tracey Underwood. Her sister is recovering from leukemia and needed a bone-marrow transplant last August. Underwood has been avoiding crowds due to her condition and arrived in San Antonio from Columbia late Saturday night.

She was at the Alamodome Sunday watching the top-seeded Gamecocks reach the Elite Eight with a win over Georgia Tech.

Underwood’s presence is a victory in its own right for Staley. The coach mobilized her family last spring after doctors diagnosed Underwood’s condition.

