Advertisement

S.C. lawmakers consider whether to break up public health agency

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina lawmakers will hold hearings this spring on a bill to split up the state’s sprawling public health and environmental agency.

A proposal by Senate President Harvey Peeler Tuesday would separate the Department of Health and Environmental Control into two new cabinet-level agencies.

Other duties would be reassigned to existing state agencies. Legislators have contemplated breaking up the agency for years.

This session’s proposal could gain traction after lawmakers and citizens alike complained about the department’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 8,000 South Carolinians have died of COVID-19 so far.

Peeler says the legislation won’t lead to bigger government.

Most Read

Authorities investigate a deadly vehicle fire early March 29, 2021, at the Pilot gas station at...
Van fuels up, then ‘boom’; 1 dead in Columbia County
News 12 spotted Mel Gibson in downtown Augusta.
Filming brings Mel Gibson to Augusta — and we caught him on camera
Graniteville man killed in North Augusta motorcycle crash
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears March 17, 2021, at an Augusta Health roundtable on COVID-19.
COVID-19 roundup: Kemp in quarantine after exposure, talks easing restrictions in Georgia
As the school year begins to wrap up and districts receive federal COVID relief money, some are...
Richmond County school board looks ahead to the future of the district

Latest News

Mikkelson is a tool engineer at Boeing South Carolina. Specifically, she focuses on additive...
Boeing South Carolina worker 3D printing face shields for healthcare workers
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that Danimer Scientific, a leading developer and manufacturer...
Biodegradable plastic maker plans $700M Georgia factory
Ahmaud Arbery
Ga. Capitol roundup: Arbery case has lawmakers close to reform of citizen’s arrest law
Augusta University Health COVID-19 vaccination van.
COVID-19 roundup: Vaccination pace picks up in CSRA, with a walk-in clinic offered Wednesday