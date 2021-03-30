Richmond County hopes to curb distracted drivers with web series

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is working on a mini web-series.

It’s like a scene straight out of “Cops” the TV show. So, what’s all this about?

“So, we’re trying to prevent something tragic from happening over something that’s minor as just to put their phone down,” Sheriff Richard Roundtree said.

The sheriff’s office is taking to the streets and posting to YouTube, all in an effort to curb distracted driving.

“It’s interesting because of some of the reactions I get when I do pull people over,” Roundtree said.

Reactions like this one we got while out on the town. We pulled a woman over for being on her phone. Her explanation?

“I had just ordered a pizza from Pizza Joint,” she said.

But all those calls, texts, and even pizza orders can have devastating consequences.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, “roadway departure fatalities” or in other words, drivers running off the road, went up 35 percent from 2019 to 2020.

GDOT believes many of those were due to distracted driving.

For Victoria Willis, it all hits too close to home. Her husband was a tow truck driver who was killed on the side of the highway.

Now, she even struggles to dispatch other truckers like she used to.

“Because it’s scary now to know that these dudes have wives at home, and I was that wife. I was that wife who someone else dispatched and my husband never came back,” she said in tears.

The driver who struck her husband has not been found to this day, while her kids are now celebrating their first holidays and birthdays without their dad.

“In reality, I’m not angry. I’m angry that you’re not man enough or woman enough to say you did it, I’m just— I feel sorry for you,” she said.

Willis told us she feels bad for the person left to live with what happened. Something she believes could have been avoided if they had better eyes on the road.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they will be continuing with their distracted driving program for the foreseeable future.

Episodes are released every Thursday. You can check out episode one below.

