Regal reopening its Augusta theater next month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Regal Cinemas confirms it’s reopening its Augusta location next month.

The theater at the Augusta Exchange will open on April 16.

The chain announced last week that scores of its locations are reopening after being shut down for more than a year due to the pandemic.

Regal says it will enforce safety precautions like mask-wearing and social distancing.

