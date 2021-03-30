Pacers, Jaguars face off in baseball rivalry tonight at SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Battle on the River returns at SRP Park.

The University of South Carolina Aiken Pacers and Augusta University Jaguars are facing off on the diamond tonight in a Peach Belt rivalry game.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the first pitch is at 6:35.

You can still get tickets at https://thesrppark.com/events-at-srp-park/2021/3/30/augusta-university-vs-usc-aiken.

They’re being sold in pods of two or four.

