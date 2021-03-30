Give deployed military a taste of home and donate Girl Scout cookies today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Imagine being deployed half way around the world as a member of our armed services. Now imagine the pleasure of receiving a taste of home in a box of Girl Scout Cookies. Imagine wide eyes and hungry smiles!

Each year, deployed service members all over the world will enjoy their favorite Girl Scout Cookies as a result of Operation Cookies from Home, a program of Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia. The public is invited to purchase boxes or cases of cookies to be shipped to service members as part of the community service component of the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

Girl Scouts sell cookies to sponsoring members of the public, then work with Georgia military installations and contacts to ensure that they are shipped and delivered to service members overseas. Girls include notes of thanks in the shipment along with the cookies and sometimes receive photos and thank you notes in return.

Donation boxes can be purchased until the end of April.

If you are interested in donating, visit Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia Cookie Donation

