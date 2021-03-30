Advertisement

MAU will hold hiring event for positions at Kimberly-Clark plant

MAU Workforce Solutions
MAU Workforce Solutions(WRDW)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - MAU Workforce Solutions will hold a drive-thru hiring event today for its team working at the local Kimberly-Clark plant.

Interviews will take place for forklift operators and packers, with on-the-spot job offers provided to qualified candidates.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Augusta Mall Dillard’s overflow parking lot, 3450 Wrightsboro Road.

Interested candidates should bring a copy of their résumé.

Face masks will be mandatory, but applicants will not have to leave their cars. If candidates are unable to attend the hiring event, they may fill out the form at www.mau.com/augusta-ga to request a virtual interview at any time.

Visit www.mau.com/augustaevent to learn more.

MORE | Some employers in 2-state region offer incentives for getting COVID-19 vaccine

