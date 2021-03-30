Injuries reported in Appling motorcycle crash
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews rushed to the scene of an injury traffic accident involving a motorcycle Tuesday morning.
It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Appling-Harlem Road between Columbia Road and Lonergan Hulme Road.
Columbia County dispatchers said crews were still on the scene around 7 a.m.
Injuries were confirmed, but the extent and number were unknown.
