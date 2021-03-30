Advertisement

Injuries reported in Appling motorcycle crash

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews rushed to the scene of an injury traffic accident involving a motorcycle Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Appling-Harlem Road between Columbia Road and Lonergan Hulme Road.

Columbia County dispatchers said crews were still on the scene around 7 a.m.

Injuries were confirmed, but the extent and number were unknown.

