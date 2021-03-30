Advertisement

I-TEAM: Breaking down the economic impact of decreasing Masters rentals

By Laura Warren
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even though we are seeing a bit more traffic due to Masters week, it’s nothing compared to what we’re used to.

The I-Team is looking at the real financial impact the pandemic is having on our local economy when it comes to home rentals for the Masters tournament.

We requested and crunched data for room rentals through Airbnb and Vrbo.

Here’s what we discovered:

Revenue is down almost 75 percent compared to pre-pandemic in April 2019.

Back then, each room netted a profit of about $255 a night. But projected profits for this tournament – only $64 dollars per night.

Again, that compares the rates per room.

If you broaden that out and look at rentals per house, it was around $512 a night in April 2019.

Now, an average house goes for about $314 dollars a night. That drop is a little less steep at about a 40 percent loss.

But the I-Team found that dip goes down even further when you consider how many fewer places overall are projected to be rented.

Next week, a little more than 1,400 units are projected to be booked. Compare that to nearly 7000 rentals acquired in April 2019 on Airbnb and Vrbo.

That’s a drop of around 80 percent overall in the rental market.

It is important to note this data doesn’t even include private rentals through companies here in Augusta or listing with the Masters Housing Bureau.

But it does give us an idea of the losses not only for home renters but also all of our local businesses missing out on the patrons. And our economy missing out on the hospitality and local sales taxes.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate a deadly vehicle fire early March 29, 2021, at the Pilot gas station at...
Van fuels up, then ‘boom’; 1 dead in Columbia County
News 12 spotted Mel Gibson in downtown Augusta.
Filming brings Mel Gibson to Augusta — and we caught him on camera
Graniteville man killed in North Augusta motorcycle crash
An explosion and fire in Columbia County destroyed this 1988 Econoline van and left its...
Victim’s name, new details revealed on Columbia County van explosion, fire
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears March 17, 2021, at an Augusta Health roundtable on COVID-19.
COVID-19 roundup: Kemp in quarantine after exposure, talks easing restrictions in Georgia

Latest News

Businesses face new challenges as Masters week brings more traffic
Businesses fear lack of employees could inhibit incoming revenue from Masters
Businesses face new challenges as Masters week brings more traffic
Businesses face new challenges as Masters week brings more traffic
I-TEAM: Breaking down the economic impact of decreasing Masters rentals
I-TEAM: Breaking down the economic impact of decreasing Masters rentals
Kids going exploring in this Alligator Egg Hunt at Phinizy Swamp
Kids go exploring in this Alligator Egg Hunt at Phinizy Swamp