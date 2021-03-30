How Columbia County students can access food assistance before spring break

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To make up for curbside meals being unavailable during spring break, students in the Columbia County School District can pick up their free meals for the remainder of the week at curbside meal pickup on Wednesday.

Columbia County School District schools will be closed April 5-12 for spring break. Schools will reopen April 13. The Columbia County Board of Education will be closed April 7-9 and will reopen April 12.

Free curbside meal pickup will resume April 13.

Families in need of food assistance during spring break are encouraged to access FoodFinder, an app for locating organizations or locations for meal assistance.

More information about the FoodFinder app is located on the district website.

