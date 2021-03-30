Advertisement

How Columbia County students can access food assistance before spring break

Students receive all their meals for the week on Tuesday and Thursdays.
Students receive all their meals for the week on Tuesday and Thursdays.(Credit WHSV)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To make up for curbside meals being unavailable during spring break, students in the Columbia County School District can pick up their free meals for the remainder of the week at curbside meal pickup on Wednesday.

Columbia County School District schools will be closed April 5-12 for spring break. Schools will reopen April 13. The Columbia County Board of Education will be closed April 7-9 and will reopen April 12.

Free curbside meal pickup will resume April 13.

Families in need of food assistance during spring break are encouraged to access FoodFinder, an app for locating organizations or locations for meal assistance.

More information about the FoodFinder app is located on the district website.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate a deadly vehicle fire early March 29, 2021, at the Pilot gas station at...
Van fuels up, then ‘boom’; 1 dead in Columbia County
News 12 spotted Mel Gibson in downtown Augusta.
Filming brings Mel Gibson to Augusta — and we caught him on camera
Graniteville man killed in North Augusta motorcycle crash
An explosion and fire in Columbia County destroyed this 1988 Econoline van and left its...
Victim’s name, new details revealed on Columbia County van explosion, fire
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears March 17, 2021, at an Augusta Health roundtable on COVID-19.
COVID-19 roundup: Kemp in quarantine after exposure, talks easing restrictions in Georgia

Latest News

Waynesboro, Augusta men face federal child porn charges
Cookie donations for essential workers and food banks can be donated online, at a cookie booth...
Give deployed military a taste of home and donate Girl Scout cookies today
generic
Trenton 1-year-old dies after Aiken pond drowning incident
Ferris wheel at the fair
Grovetown 2021 Spring Fair coming to town