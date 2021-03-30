Houses are being built as step to revitalize Laney Walker neighborhoods

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For years, the city has been working to transform the Laney Walker area.

It’s an area of Augusta known to be filled with poverty, crime, and very little food resources.

But there’s a lot in store.

City Housing and Community Development (HCD) want to continue building homes in this area and they also want to attract businesses. So far, around 50 homes have been built in places where dilapidated buildings used to stand.

This a long-term project that will continue the growth of Laney Walker.

“Come to find out, it’s too quiet.”

Too quiet, that’s how Clifford Divine describes his neighborhood in Twiggs Circle. He moved to the area from South Carolina right when new homes started popping up.

“I would like to see something happening... But I would think that the quiet part is good when you want rest...,” he said.

His neighborhood is part of the Laney-Walker-Bethlehem revitalization plan led by Augusta Housing and Community Development. That project was established back in 2008.

The plan is to build quality and affordable housing to launch economic, and eventually job development in Laney Walker.

“A robust community flourishing with quality, housing from the affordable workforce, multifamily mixed-use, I would like to see more small businesses investing into the community,” Development manager Shanna Carkhum said. “And eventually we will have that food access, maybe a grocery store, or it may come in a different form.”

The houses range from $140,000 to $200,000 dollars.

Since the first home was sold, they’ve already seen an $80,000 increase in neighborhood value in some parts. And some homes are being sold before they’re even built.

“Some of the houses are selling quickly, and we cannot put units on the ground fast enough,” Carkhum said.

Even though it’s too quiet, Divine say’s he enjoys his neighborhood.

“I think they’re doing a wonderful job of revitalizing this area...,” Divine said.

HCD says this is the blueprint, and they can use the same revitalization efforts in other parts of Augusta, like South Augusta or Harrisburg too.

HCD currently has 180 land parcels awaiting development too. They also offer assistance programs to help people get these homes.

