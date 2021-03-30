Grovetown 2021 Spring Fair coming to town

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Your favorite fair food and rides are back! The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta® and Merchants Association of Columbia County presents their 56th annual spring fair this month.

A whole week of fair fun is coming to Grovetown from April 24 - May 2 at 5462 Columbia Road, Grovetown Georgia, 30813.

Doors will open 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 12 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. on Sundays.

There is a $7 entry fee and a $15 unlimited ride special online until Friday, April 23rd. Children under the age of 5 are free.

This event will be benefitting RMHC Augusta. Local sponsors are Coca-Cola, News Channel 6, Beasley Media Group, Advanced Disposal, Augusta Ready Mix, Integrated Digital Strategies, and All-Star Tents and Events.

Book your tickets today at Spring Fair Grovetown.

