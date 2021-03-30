Georgia’s new voting legislation draws more opposition in court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Civil and voting rights advocates filing another lawsuit accusing Georgia Republicans of targeting Black voters with new election restrictions.

The controversy stems from Gov. Brian Kemp signing Senate Bill 202 into law last Friday.

Black Voters Matter, the New Georgia Project and Rise Inc. filed the first lawsuit over the new law.

Among other restrictions, it puts new voter identification requirements on absentee ballots and limits drop boxes to indoor locations during business hours.

On Monday, people in Albany came together to protest.

“We filed a lawsuit in federal court against the state of Georgia for these laws,” said Kiana Jackson of Black Voters Matter.

Amanda Farooqui, interim president of the NAACP, said:

“We filed a lawsuit in federal court against the state of Georgia for these laws … instead of having 180 days to request an absentee ballot. now we only have 77 days.”

The lawsuit is asking a judge to find the law violates the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act and to block state officials from enforcing it.

Gov. Brian Kemp says the voter bill is about election security, not restricting voting rights.

Some groups are calling for major sports to boycott events in the Peach State, including the Masters, which is the property of Augusta National, not the PGA.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is speaking about the contentious language in the bill.

“Unfortunately, the outside edges of both parties have controlled the messaging. we have folks on the far right that are trying to claim this as some sort of calculated response to the great hoax that played over 10 weeks-- and you’ve got folks on the left that are claiming this to be some great overreach of voter suppression,” Duncan said.

President Joseph Biden says the bill is an atrocity, and he says the Justice Department is taking a closer look at the legislation.

Another opponent of the measure is Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who told News 12 in an exclusive interview:

“I’m doing everything I can to make sure that their voices aren’t diminishing or compromised by those in the state Legislature that are making voting rights now harder than easier,” he said.

