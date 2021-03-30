Advertisement

Fired Ga. troopers get job offers as test scandal reaches a conclusion

Thirty Georgia State Patrol troopers have been fired following an investigation into cheating on an online test. (Source: WRDW)(WRDW)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning new details this morning about 26 Georgia State Patrol troopers who were fired after being accused of cheating on a test in February last year.

After a one-year investigation with nearly 8,000 documents, officials say most of the troopers have been cleared.

The investigation found they did not intend to cheat, and believed it was okay for them to work together and use computers for the exam.

The 26 troopers sued the Department of Public Safety in November.

On Monday, they reached an $850,000 settlement, and 24 of them got job offers.

