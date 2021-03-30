Advertisement

Georgia lawmakers move to loosen gun laws after shootings

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state senators voted 34-18 on Monday to pass a bill that loosens the state’s gun laws less than two weeks after police say a man killed eight people at three different massage businesses.

Monday’s vote shows the continuing push in Republican-controlled states to extend gun rights rather than tighten them. Some Democrats introduced measures to require a waiting period before buying a gun in Georgia after the shootings.

The conflict could figure heavily into 2022 state elections in Georgia.

The measure would loosen Georgia law to allow anyone from any state that has a concealed weapons permit to carry their gun in Georgia.

The bill goes back to the state House for more debate.

LATEST IN THE LEGISLATURE

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate a deadly vehicle fire early March 29, 2021, at the Pilot gas station at...
Van fuels up, then ‘boom’; 1 dead in Columbia County
Graniteville man killed in North Augusta motorcycle crash
News 12 spotted Mel Gibson in downtown Augusta.
Filming brings Mel Gibson to Augusta — and we caught him on camera
It’s now been five years since the death of Demajhay Bell, who was stabbed during a massive...
Augusta family reflects on anniversary of fatal brawl
Dashawn Curtis, 25, is charged in the murder of 20-year-old Tyler Shank.
Man charged with murder in shooting death of 20-year-old Thomson man

Latest News

Richmond County hopes to cut back distracted drivers with web series
Richmond County hopes to curb distracted drivers with web series
Richmond County hopes to cut back distracted drivers with web series
Richmond County hopes to cut back distracted drivers with web series
S.C. bill could stop permits for oyster summer harvest
Tracey Underwood, left, sister of South Carolina head coach Dawn Stanley, cheers during the...
Sister recovering from leukemia now rooting Staley in person