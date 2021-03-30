Georgia lawmakers move to loosen gun laws after shootings

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state senators voted 34-18 on Monday to pass a bill that loosens the state’s gun laws less than two weeks after police say a man killed eight people at three different massage businesses.

Monday’s vote shows the continuing push in Republican-controlled states to extend gun rights rather than tighten them. Some Democrats introduced measures to require a waiting period before buying a gun in Georgia after the shootings.

The conflict could figure heavily into 2022 state elections in Georgia.

The measure would loosen Georgia law to allow anyone from any state that has a concealed weapons permit to carry their gun in Georgia.

The bill goes back to the state House for more debate.

