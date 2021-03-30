Deadly plane crash cuts power for Georgia town

FLOYD COUNTY, G.a. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deadly plane crash caused an entire Georgia city to go dark.

This was the scene last night in Floyd County, about an hour Northwest of Atlanta.

The plane crashed, but before it did, it clipped power lines and put 1,700 people in the dark. All of this happened around 6 p.m. yesterday.

Witnesses told police they saw the plane making unusual noises and just never recovered.

“It’s sad it really hurts your heart to know a family is now going through something like this,” said Sgt. Chris Fincher from the Floyd County Police Department.

The pilot was from Alabama. The FAA and NTSB are now trying to figure out what happened.

