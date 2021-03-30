Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers will be possible tonight as a warm lifts north of the CSRA. Patch dense fog will also be possible overnight into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will stay warm tonight with lows in the mid to low 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 3-5 mph.

A cold front will be moving through the area Wednesday night. We will be ahead of the front during the day Wednesday with warm morning temperatures close to 60 and afternoon highs in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-15 mph. Rain chances look highest Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night with a line of scattered showers and storms ahead of the front moving through. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms Wednesday afternoon/evening for the threat of strong straight line winds. Keep it here for updates.

A look at the main impacts from weather this week across the CSRA. (WRDW)

Strong high pressure moves in behind the front Thursday and brings below average temperatures through Saturday. Thursday looks breezy, but sunny with morning lows near 50 and afternoon highs near 60. Winds will be out of the northwest between 12-18 mph with higher gusts.

We are expecting cold temperatures Thursday night into early Friday morning with lows down near freezing in the mid to low 30s. A frost advisory or freeze warning could be possible early Friday morning. I would hold out from planting anything until these chilly temperatures pass later this week. Highs on Friday will be near 60.

Another frost/freeze looks possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. Looking sunny and nice for the weekend with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday.

