Catholic Church tagged with graffiti referencing demons on Palm Sunday

By WTMJ staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTMJ) - A Catholic congregation is dealing with graffiti on one of its buildings.

Someone vandalized the structure on Palm Sunday, ahead of the holy days of Easter.

The priest said he’s trying to view the incident through the eyes of faith.

“The building is being constructed as a new parish center,” Father Mike Bertram said.

He is keeping his head up, but he said Palm Sunday was tough as his parishioners filed into mass, many of them seeing graffiti on the north side their home of worship.

“It understandably left people really disheartened yesterday to see this,” Bertram said.

“Demons control me,” the numbers “6-6-6” and the letters “cyko,” reading “psycho,” were painted on the side of a $5 million parish center being built on the church’s campus.

The tags were made on rare Cream City bricks repurposed for the new space. Bertram said it will cost thousands of dollars to clean off the graffiti.

“It’s really disappointing because the brick has been painstakingly removed from the old monastery,” he said.

Bertram said he filed a police report for the tagging, which happened around 4 a.m. Sunday.

He says he saw at least two people, and they were gone in less than 25 minutes.

The cameras on the construction site were not able to catch the culprits because they were covered in dust from the work.

Despite everything, Bertram says he’s still preaching the message of moving forward with love.

“This is just a small reminder of how even our physical structures can be damaged and hurt, nothing near like what Jesus went through, but in some ways, there’s a strong comparison that gives meaning to what we go through during this Holy Week,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

