Name given for 63-year-old man who died in van fire, explosion

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified the man who died in a camper van fire Monday at a Columbia County gas station.

It happened around 3 a.m. at a Pilot gas station at Jimmie Dyess Parkway and Interstate 20 on the south edge of Martinez, according to authorities.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said a man filled up the van with gas and then parked in the rear of the Pilot. A short time later, “the clerk and a witness heard a loud boom,” sheriff’s Maj. Steve Morris told News 12. When they walked outside, they saw the van on fire.

Crews found a body in the van after they put out the fire.

The man was identified as William Andrews, 63, who lived in the CSRA , the Columbia County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but an incident report from the Columbia County Fire Department sheds light on the situation crews found as the 1988 Ford Econoline 250 van burned.

“Heaviest fire load at time of arrival was in the passenger living area,” the Columbia County Fire Department stated in its incident report on the blaze.

After the fire was out, “Extrication tools were used to access locked areas of the vehicle. One deceased occupant was found inside the vehicle in the passenger living area,” the report states.

At the scene, the fire appeared to have affected the engine compartment as well as a roof extension shell on top of the van.

The Columbia County Fire Department reported that the area of origin, heat source and first item ignited were undetermined. Its report stated there were no human factors contributing to the fire’s ignition.

A burnt-out customized van could be seen at the Pilot gas station at I-20 and Jimmie Dyess Parkway several hours after one person died there. (WRDW)

View the narrative portion of the Columbia County Fire Department incident report:

