AU program aims to shapes the future of local cyber careers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Across our school districts today, winners were announced for AU’s STEAMIFY program.

It’s a statewide project promoting both STEAM and STEM learning. And leaders hope it will be a pipeline for local jobs for future engineers, architects, and artists.

“I truly believe the jobs these students get when they’re adults-- they are not here. They haven’t been thought of, or they haven’t been created yet,” David Phillips said.

Philips coordinates the Greenbrier Middle STEM team. Several of his students won the grand prize of STEAMIFY this year -and first place in other categories.

“If you want them to grow up and not only solve the problems of tomorrow but ask the questions of tomorrow, you need to get them started at an early age,” Phillips said.

Maile Veriato, a Greenbrier Middle student, is one of the girls who won the grand prize for engineering a classroom for connectivity but also social distancing.

“It was fun designing the actual project, like making it on Tinkercad,” she said.

Tinkercad is a computer program for 3D design and coding. One team even built an app to act as a thermometer.

And over at North Harlem Elementary, a group of fifth-graders won the arts grand prize for using creative thinking to express their feelings.

“We have to be able to train students to pivot in life now,” Dr. Ashley Gess said.

Dr. Gess runs the STEAMIFY program for AU. She says this isn’t just an education initiative, it’s shaping our community.

“Help teachers understand why they need to shift their own practice, so as to train that student who will be able and equipped for those jobs. Keeping them local if we can,” she said.

And those local jobs are growing every day. Amazon, the cyber center, Fort Gordon, and others are all looking for students ready to take on the future.

95 different teams across Georgia and South Carolina competed in AU’s program. And AU wants to expand it across the southeast to open the doors for students to bring their talents here to Augusta.

