Advertisement

Voting legislation could hit Peach State in the pocketbook

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s new voting law will have impacts across the state.

But those impacts could go beyond just casting votes.

That’s after new reactions to the bill by the sports and entertainment industries.

Over the weekend, the head of the Major League Baseball Players Association says they may consider moving the All-star Game out of Georgia because of the legislation.

The association’s executive director says they are not discussing relocating it currently but would be open to talks.

The game is scheduled to be at Truist Park in Atlanta this summer.

And a major film director says he’s now boycotting Georgia in response to the law.

James Mangold says he would not direct a film in the state while the law is in place.

Mangold is known for directing recent films like “Ford v. Ferrari” and “Logan.”

The 98-page measure that was signed into law Thursday by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp makes numerous changes to how elections will be administered, including a new photo ID requirement for voting absentee by mail.

Republican supporters say the law is needed to restore confidence in Georgia’s elections. Democrats say it will restrict voting access, especially for voters of color.

MORE | What does Georgia’s new GOP election law do?

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graniteville man killed in North Augusta motorcycle crash
It’s now been five years since the death of Demajhay Bell, who was stabbed during a massive...
Augusta family reflects on anniversary of fatal brawl
Dashawn Curtis, 25, is charged in the murder of 20-year-old Tyler Shank.
Man charged with murder in shooting death of 20-year-old Thomson man
crash generic
At least one person injured in Edgefield County crash
A downed tree on Ascauga Lake Road fell on a powerline and sparked a small fire Sunday afternoon.
Downed tree hits power line, sparks fire on Ascauga Lake Road

Latest News

Golf
Augusta National’s Women’s Amateur Tournament set to start
Vitalant offers a free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood.
Here’s a chance to help local blood bank — and it’s fine to donate if you’ve been vaccinated
Members of Congress paid their respects to victims of the Atlanta-area spa shootings.
Lawmakers pay respects to victims of spa shootings
Storm damage
Storm damage update: See aftermath in Georgia, Texas and Tennessee