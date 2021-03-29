Voting legislation could hit Peach State in the pocketbook

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s new voting law will have impacts across the state.

But those impacts could go beyond just casting votes.

That’s after new reactions to the bill by the sports and entertainment industries.

Over the weekend, the head of the Major League Baseball Players Association says they may consider moving the All-star Game out of Georgia because of the legislation.

The association’s executive director says they are not discussing relocating it currently but would be open to talks.

The game is scheduled to be at Truist Park in Atlanta this summer.

And a major film director says he’s now boycotting Georgia in response to the law.

James Mangold says he would not direct a film in the state while the law is in place.

Mangold is known for directing recent films like “Ford v. Ferrari” and “Logan.”

The 98-page measure that was signed into law Thursday by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp makes numerous changes to how elections will be administered, including a new photo ID requirement for voting absentee by mail.

Republican supporters say the law is needed to restore confidence in Georgia’s elections. Democrats say it will restrict voting access, especially for voters of color.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.