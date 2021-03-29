Advertisement

Vanderbilt to spend $300 million to upgrade football, hoops

Vanderbilt defensive back Allan George, right, intercepts a pass intended for Missouri tight...
Vanderbilt defensive back Allan George, right, intercepts a pass intended for Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, left, in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday,(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has announced a $300 million project to improve football and basketball facilities and a new Vandy United Fund to raise money for athletics programs.

The Vandy United Fund already has $200 million to start work on the projects, with $100 million from the university and another $100 million from donors. Chancellor Daniel Diermeier says the Vandy United Fund is the largest undertaking of its kind in Vanderbilt’s athletics history.

He says it’s a bold step and the beginning of a longer journey. Vanderbilt will start upgrading football and basketball offices, weight rooms, practice courts and locker rooms once this football season ends.

