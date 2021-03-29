Advertisement

Valley Public Service Authority issues boil order

Clean, running water from faucet.
Clean, running water from faucet. (KOTA)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to repairs, water service has been interrupted for customers of Valley Public Service Authority in the area served by the old Warrenville water system.

Once water service is restored, customers whose service was interrupted or who saw low water pressure should vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before consuming it.

There has been no confirmed contamination, but an interruption in service creates that potential.

Notices will be issued once consumption is confirmed as safe.

