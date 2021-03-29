Advertisement

US men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The United States missed its third straight Olympic men’s soccer tournament, losing to Honduras 2-1 in a qualification game as Juan Carlos Obregón scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and goalkeeper David Ochoa committed a blunder that gifted Luis Palma a goal two minutes into the second half.

U.S. captain Jackson Yueill pulled a goal back with a curling 23-yard shot in the 52nd minute and the Americans had several good chances to tie the score. The U.S. also failed to reach the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, and the senior team missed the 2018 World Cup.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dashawn Curtis, 25, is charged in the murder of 20-year-old Tyler Shank.
Man charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 20-year-old Thomson man
Early voting in the Georgia Senate runoffs.
Voting groups file lawsuit against election board over Ga. voting bill
It’s now been five years since the death of Demajhay Bell, who was stabbed during a massive...
Augusta family reflects on anniversary of fatal brawl
Richmond County Courthouse
Augusta district attorney Jared Williams to hold press conference regarding judicial split
crash generic
At least one person injured in Edgefield County crash

Latest News

Billy Horschel holds his trophy after winning the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship...
Horschel outlasts Scheffler in sloppy final of Match Play
Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Mike Woodson makes a point while facing the Denver Nuggets...
Hoosiers bring back former star player Woodson as coach
South Carolina beats Georgia Tech 76-65 to reach Elite Eight
Damaged vendor tents sit in a flooded area near Bristol Motor Speedway as races for both the...
Rain swamps Bristol dirt track; NASCAR to try again Monday