Truex routs Bristol field on dirt to win his 1st Truck race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. has won his first career Truck Series race with a dominating run on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. It was only the third career Truck Series start of Truex’s career and first in 15 years.

Truex was one of seven Cup drivers entered in the Truck Series race to gain experience for the main event. It was a Monday doubleheader because flooding at the race track postponed the first Cup race on dirt since 1970 by a day.

