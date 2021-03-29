Advertisement

Truex routs Bristol field on dirt to win his 1st Truck race

Martin Truex Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Martin Truex Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)(Ralph Freso | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. has won his first career Truck Series race with a dominating run on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. It was only the third career Truck Series start of Truex’s career and first in 15 years.

Truex was one of seven Cup drivers entered in the Truck Series race to gain experience for the main event. It was a Monday doubleheader because flooding at the race track postponed the first Cup race on dirt since 1970 by a day.

