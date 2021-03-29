Thieves take catalytic converter at Augusta church

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at a church.

Two males and a female are being sought, according to deputies.

The theft took place at South Haven Baptist Church, 4391 Peach Orchard Road.

The thieves used a Ford F150 pickup, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator David Perkins or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1448 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.