Advertisement

Thieves take catalytic converter at Augusta church

If you know anything about this catalytic converter theft incident, the Richmond County...
If you know anything about this catalytic converter theft incident, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at a church.

Two males and a female are being sought, according to deputies.

The theft took place at South Haven Baptist Church, 4391 Peach Orchard Road.

The thieves used a Ford F150 pickup, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator David Perkins or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1448 or 706-821-1080.

MORE | Road closure roundup: Drivers, be ready for snags on these streets

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graniteville man killed in North Augusta motorcycle crash
Authorities investigate a deadly vehicle fire early March 29, 2021, at the Pilot gas station at...
Van fuels up, then ‘boom’; 1 dead in Columbia County
It’s now been five years since the death of Demajhay Bell, who was stabbed during a massive...
Augusta family reflects on anniversary of fatal brawl
Dashawn Curtis, 25, is charged in the murder of 20-year-old Tyler Shank.
Man charged with murder in shooting death of 20-year-old Thomson man
crash generic
At least one person injured in Edgefield County crash

Latest News

Dylan Roof
Appeals arguments set for Charleston church shooter
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears March 17, 2021, at an Augusta Health roundtable on COVID-19.
COVID-19 roundup: Kemp to ease restrictions in Georgia
Clean, running water from faucet.
Valley Public Service Authority issues boil order
Herschel Walker to headline law enforcement dinner
Augusta native Herschel Walker to speak at Boys & Girls Clubs event