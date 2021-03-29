Advertisement

South Carolina beats Georgia Tech 76-65 to reach Elite Eight

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 17 points to lead top-seed South Carolina to a 76-65 win over fifth-seeded Georgia Tech and reach the Elite Eight.

It’s the third time in the past four women’s NCAA Tournaments that the Gamecocks have at least reached the regional finals. South Carolina won the national championship in 2017. After going scoreless in the first half, Aliyah Boston had the first seven points in the third quarter as South Carolina went on a 14-6 run to start the period. That lengthened a four-point halftime lead to double digits.

The Yellow Jackets made a run in the fourth quarter to get within 69-63, but five consecutive points — the last coming on a 3-pointer from Cooke with 3 minutes left — sealed the win.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dashawn Curtis, 25, is charged in the murder of 20-year-old Tyler Shank.
Man charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 20-year-old Thomson man
Early voting in the Georgia Senate runoffs.
Voting groups file lawsuit against election board over Ga. voting bill
It’s now been five years since the death of Demajhay Bell, who was stabbed during a massive...
Augusta family reflects on anniversary of fatal brawl
Richmond County Courthouse
Augusta district attorney Jared Williams to hold press conference regarding judicial split
crash generic
At least one person injured in Edgefield County crash

Latest News

US men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer
Billy Horschel holds his trophy after winning the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship...
Horschel outlasts Scheffler in sloppy final of Match Play
Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Mike Woodson makes a point while facing the Denver Nuggets...
Hoosiers bring back former star player Woodson as coach
Damaged vendor tents sit in a flooded area near Bristol Motor Speedway as races for both the...
Rain swamps Bristol dirt track; NASCAR to try again Monday