Advertisement

S.C. State House roundup: Lawmakers planning to take some time off

S.C. State House roundup
S.C. State House roundup(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina House is taking the week off and the Senate will take a long Easter weekend.

The House scheduled its annual furlough for this week.

Its members left Columbia on Wednesday after finishing work on the state’s $9.8 billion budget and won’t return until April 6.

The House’s spring break is a recent tradition, typically coming after the budget and around Easter.

The South Carolina Senate plans to be in session Tuesday and Wednesday, but will take Thursday off so members can have a longer weekend than normal as the crossover deadline looms.

S.C. Senate passes own bill to ticket slow left-lane drivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Senate has passed a bill to fine people who don’t get over from the left lane of a three-lane highway when overtaken by traffic.

The version passed by the Senate fines drivers $25 but does not add any points to their license when they clog the left lane.

The House passed its own version of the bill, which included a $200 fine.

The House can either accept the Senate version, or the two chambers will have to work out a compromise.

Similar proposals have been frequently debated in recent years at the General Assembly, but have not passed.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graniteville man killed in North Augusta motorcycle crash
Authorities investigate a deadly vehicle fire early March 29, 2021, at the Pilot gas station at...
Van fuels up, then ‘boom’; 1 dead in Columbia County
It’s now been five years since the death of Demajhay Bell, who was stabbed during a massive...
Augusta family reflects on anniversary of fatal brawl
Dashawn Curtis, 25, is charged in the murder of 20-year-old Tyler Shank.
Man charged with murder in shooting death of 20-year-old Thomson man
crash generic
At least one person injured in Edgefield County crash

Latest News

Herschel Walker to headline law enforcement dinner
Augusta native Herschel Walker announced as 2021 GREAT Futures Celebration Guest Speaker
Gibson
Mel Gibson sighting: Star visits Augista for movie filming
COVID-19 vaccine
S.C. hospitals see rare COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated patients
Gas pump
Gas prices are taking a slide in Georgia, South Carolina
An alligator crosses a golf course while golfers wait in the distance.
S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources investigating harassment of alligator at golf resort