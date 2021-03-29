S.C. State House roundup: Lawmakers planning to take some time off

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina House is taking the week off and the Senate will take a long Easter weekend.

The House scheduled its annual furlough for this week.

Its members left Columbia on Wednesday after finishing work on the state’s $9.8 billion budget and won’t return until April 6.

The House’s spring break is a recent tradition, typically coming after the budget and around Easter.

The South Carolina Senate plans to be in session Tuesday and Wednesday, but will take Thursday off so members can have a longer weekend than normal as the crossover deadline looms.

S.C. Senate passes own bill to ticket slow left-lane drivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Senate has passed a bill to fine people who don’t get over from the left lane of a three-lane highway when overtaken by traffic.

The version passed by the Senate fines drivers $25 but does not add any points to their license when they clog the left lane.

The House passed its own version of the bill, which included a $200 fine.

The House can either accept the Senate version, or the two chambers will have to work out a compromise.

Similar proposals have been frequently debated in recent years at the General Assembly, but have not passed.

