S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources investigating harassment of alligator at golf resort

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation on Tuesday into the harassment of an alligator at the Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort on St. Helena Island.

The resort reported the incident to SCDNR on Tuesday, but the incident happened a few days prior to the start of the investigation, according to David Lucas of the SCDNR Coastal Office of Media and Outreach.

On Friday, the resort posted an image of a man lifting the tail of an alligator on their property on Facebook and reminded all residents, guests and visitors that the resort is a “wildlife habitat” and that the “Harassment, enticement, or feeding of wildlife is both illegal and dangerous.” The post also asked for assistance in identifying the man in the photo.

Fripp Island Resort would like to remind all of our residents, guests, and visitors that Fripp is a wildlife habitat.... Posted by Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort on Saturday, March 27, 2021

The man who lifted the alligator’s tail voluntarily called SCDNR to identify himself, according to Lucas. SCDNR has issued a citation and charges are expected to be filed.

SCDNR wants the public to understand both the legal consequences and the danger in harassing an alligator.

“This is something people need to understand. Do not touch an alligator,” said Lucas.

