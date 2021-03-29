Ossoff will visit Augusta to discuss American Rescue Plan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sen. Jon Ossoff will also be in the Augusta area Tuesday.

Ossoff will meet with local politicians, health and school officials, and business and community leaders.

he’s meeting with them tomorrow at 8 at the convention center downtown.

Ossoff plans to talk about the American Rescue Plan and its impact here locally.

It comes on the heels of a visit by fellow Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Warnock came to town Monday to visit Fort Gordon as part of a tour across Georgia to tout the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden on March 12.

