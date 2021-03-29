Advertisement

Ossoff will visit Augusta to discuss American Rescue Plan

CORRECTS CITY TO ATLANTA Democratic U.S. Senate challenger Jon Ossoff speaks to the media at Dunbar Neighborhood Center during Georgia's Senate runoff elections, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga.(Branden Camp | AP Photo/Branden Camp)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sen. Jon Ossoff will also be in the Augusta area Tuesday.

Ossoff will meet with local politicians, health and school officials, and business and community leaders.

he’s meeting with them tomorrow at 8 at the convention center downtown.

Ossoff plans to talk about the American Rescue Plan and its impact here locally.

It comes on the heels of a visit by fellow Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Warnock came to town Monday to visit Fort Gordon as part of a tour across Georgia to tout the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden on March 12.

