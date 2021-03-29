Advertisement

ONLY IN TEXAS: People on horseback wait in drive-thru line at new east Texas Starbucks

This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in...
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in Marshall, Texas.(Viewer: Darlene Evans via KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Some things you only see in Texas... like people on horseback waiting in line at a drive-thru.

That’s exactly what happened Monday, March 29 as a new Starbucks opened in Marshall, Texas.

Darlene Evans captured the photos below of a couple on horseback waiting in line for their coffee with the cars in the drive-thru line.

This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in...
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in Marshall, Texas.(Viewer: Darlene Evans via KSLA)
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in...
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in Marshall, Texas.(Viewer: Darlene Evans via KSLA)

The new Starbucks is located at 100 East End Blvd. N in Marshall. It’s at the northeast corner of Highway 59 and E Houston Street.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate a deadly vehicle fire early March 29, 2021, at the Pilot gas station at...
Van fuels up, then ‘boom’; 1 dead in Columbia County
Graniteville man killed in North Augusta motorcycle crash
It’s now been five years since the death of Demajhay Bell, who was stabbed during a massive...
Augusta family reflects on anniversary of fatal brawl
Dashawn Curtis, 25, is charged in the murder of 20-year-old Tyler Shank.
Man charged with murder in shooting death of 20-year-old Thomson man
A downed tree on Ascauga Lake Road fell on a powerline and sparked a small fire Sunday afternoon.
Downed tree hits power line, sparks fire on Ascauga Lake Road

Latest News

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a...
Texas trooper shot in roadside attack no longer displaying brain activity
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Lt. Col. Kris Clark, of the...
More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults
Due to decreased demand and government mandates during the pandemic, airlines cut flights...
Grounded: Some cities lost more than half their flights amid COVID-19
President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan will be meeting in Washington...
US eyes additional UN action on N. Korea after missile tests