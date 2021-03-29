One dead after motorcycle crash on Old Sudlow Lake Road

N. AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner confirms at least one person is dead after a motorcycle crash on the 300 block of Old Sudlow Lake Road in North Augusta.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety says the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash. An officer on the scene says their preliminary investigation shows the driver of the motorcycle likely lost control around a curve and ran off the right side of the road.

Old Sudlow Lake Road is currently closed as emergency crews work the scene.

NADPS was contacted by Aiken County about the crash at 8:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

