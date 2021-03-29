Advertisement

Lawmakers pay respects to victims of spa shootings

Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - In Atlanta, members of Congress visited the sites where a gunman killed eight people, including six Asian women.

The lawmakers included members of the East-Asian Pacific-American Caucus.

They laid flowers and paid their respects at each location over the weekend.

The lawmakers said they wanted to experience the shooter’s roughly 30-mile trip from Cherokee County to Atlanta on March 16 and raise awareness about increased hostility faced by Asian Americans.

And they demanded that prosecutors charge the suspect with a hate crime. Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, is facing murder charges in the attacks.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graniteville man killed in North Augusta motorcycle crash
It’s now been five years since the death of Demajhay Bell, who was stabbed during a massive...
Augusta family reflects on anniversary of fatal brawl
Dashawn Curtis, 25, is charged in the murder of 20-year-old Tyler Shank.
Man charged with murder in shooting death of 20-year-old Thomson man
crash generic
At least one person injured in Edgefield County crash
A downed tree on Ascauga Lake Road fell on a powerline and sparked a small fire Sunday afternoon.
Downed tree hits power line, sparks fire on Ascauga Lake Road

Latest News

Georgia voting stickers
Voting legislation could hit Peach State in the pocketbook
Golf
Augusta National’s Women’s Amateur Tournament set to start
Vitalant offers a free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood.
Here’s a chance to help local blood bank — and it’s fine to donate if you’ve been vaccinated
Storm damage
Storm damage update: See aftermath in Georgia, Texas and Tennessee