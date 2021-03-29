Lawmakers pay respects to victims of spa shootings
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - In Atlanta, members of Congress visited the sites where a gunman killed eight people, including six Asian women.
The lawmakers included members of the East-Asian Pacific-American Caucus.
They laid flowers and paid their respects at each location over the weekend.
The lawmakers said they wanted to experience the shooter’s roughly 30-mile trip from Cherokee County to Atlanta on March 16 and raise awareness about increased hostility faced by Asian Americans.
And they demanded that prosecutors charge the suspect with a hate crime. Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, is facing murder charges in the attacks.
