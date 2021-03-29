Here’s a chance to help local blood bank — and it’s fine to donate if you’ve been vaccinated

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center is putting out the call for donations today.

The blood bank has an urgent and immediate need for all blood types, but especially O-positive and O-negative.

If you want to help, there’s a blood drive today at University Hospital from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All of those donations go directly to our local hospitals to help local patients.

Blood banks across the country are facing urgent needs because the pandemic has led to fewer of the blood drives that keep supplies flowing.

And lately another reason could be concern over whether you’re able to give blood after receiving the coronavirus vaccination.

The answer is yes you can.

According to leaders with the South Carolina American Red Cross, getting a coronavirus vaccine does not largely impact when someone can give blood.

For the major vaccine brands including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and AstraZeneca, there is no wait time for giving blood as long as the person feels healthy.

Giving blood will not affect how well your vaccine works in protecting your body from the coronavirus. This vaccine, like other common vaccines, generates an immune response and your immune system is not impacted by blood donations.

The only people that will need to wait two weeks to give blood are people that do not know which vaccine they received.

If you are unable to make it to the Shepeard Center to give blood today, there will be another blood drive Thursday at First Baptist Church of Augusta from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

