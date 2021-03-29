Horschel outlasts Scheffler in sloppy final of Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Billy Horschel won the Dell Technologies Match Play over Scottie Scheffler in a sloppy championship finish.

Horschel made only one birdie in the final when he chipped in on the fifth hole. That was all he needed. Scheffler had to take a penalty drop on one par 5. He hit into the water on another. His only birdie was a 35-footer that Horschel conceded. Horschel played 122 holes this week and went 6-1 in his matches. He won for the sixth time on the PGA Tour, and it was his fifth individual title.

Matt Kuchar won the consolation match.

