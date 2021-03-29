Advertisement

Horschel outlasts Scheffler in sloppy final of Match Play

Billy Horschel holds his trophy after winning the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship...
Billy Horschel holds his trophy after winning the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Billy Horschel won the Dell Technologies Match Play over Scottie Scheffler in a sloppy championship finish.

Horschel made only one birdie in the final when he chipped in on the fifth hole. That was all he needed. Scheffler had to take a penalty drop on one par 5. He hit into the water on another. His only birdie was a 35-footer that Horschel conceded. Horschel played 122 holes this week and went 6-1 in his matches. He won for the sixth time on the PGA Tour, and it was his fifth individual title.

Matt Kuchar won the consolation match.

