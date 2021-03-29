Hoosiers bring back former star player Woodson as coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has hired former star player and longtime NBA coach Mike Woodson as its head coach.

The Hoosiers made the announcement in a four-word Twitter post that read, “Welcome home, Coach Woodson.” He was expected to meet with his new players Sunday evening and will be introduced Monday. Woodson spent his entire coaching career in the NBA, most recently this season as an assistant with the New York Knicks. He went 315-365 in nine seasons as head coach of the Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.

Woodson brings to the Hoosiers a connection to the Bob Knight era and a history of mentoring top players.

