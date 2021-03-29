Georgians cleaning up after tornado as Texas copes with one, as well

NEWNAN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Days after a powerful and deadly tornado ripped through Newnan, people are starting to pick up the pieces.

Over the weekend, Gov. Brian Kemp got an up-close look at the damage left behind.

The National Weather Service estimated winds of the twister may have reached up to 170 mph.

One person died after having a medical emergency during the storm while trapped in their home.

In Texas, another deadly tornado touched down Saturday night, leaving heavy damage in small towns near the Louisiana state line.

Officials say one person died while thousands of people lost electricity due to downed power lines.

And Tennessee couldn’t catch a break from storms, either.

Officials say at least four people died from flooding in Nashville.

First responders rescued more than 130 people Saturday night going into Sunday morning.

Dozens of homes also were damaged because of flooding.

The National Weather Service says many rivers and creeks in the city were at or near their highest levels since 2010.

