Film production brings Mel Gibson to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another film shoot has come to Augusta.

The filming will be shutting down a portion of Broad Street.

In a letter sent to Broad Street businesses, owners were told a section of Sixth and Eighth Streets and Seventh Street between Reynolds and Broad Street will be closed Monday for most of the day. Filming will be going on during that time, and people might be hearing gunfire for some of the scenes.

Richmond County deputies will be on site to supervise filming and keep traffic flowing.

We don’t know which movie is being filmed, but News 12 has seen one of the stars who’s in town for it: Mel Gibson.

