Dropping unemployment signals Georgia economy is mending

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As things slowly return to normal, we’re seeing signs of our economy on the mend.

Augusta has over 5,000 new job listings right now.

Unemployment is at 4.8 percent, a big drop from 10.4 around this time last year. Even though the rate is trending down the number of unemployment claims is still high.

Georgia’s Department of Labor has paid out over $20 billion in unemployment claims within the last year. The most ever.

They still have nearly 60,000 people awaiting benefit eligibility hearings. Most people filing are doing so for reasons other than being laid off, which can take longer, making payments roll out a little slower.

“You just have to remember that our workload right now, is 300-400 percent larger than what it typically would be. Therefore, your wait times are going to be longer,” Mark Butler with the Georgia Commission of Labor said. “There’s not really a backlog but when you consider the fact that 80 percent of the individuals that are filing are going to require a benefit hearing, that’s gonna slow things down.”

Butler’s advice is to have all your information together and correct for your first hearing.

