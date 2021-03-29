Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies as we start off the morning in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will stay light out of the northeast at 4-8 mph.

Drier weather as we start off a new week. Highs today should be closer to normal near 70. Rain chances look to creep back into the forecast by Tuesday evening and through the day on Wednesday.

As of now there is the chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night with 0.5″ - 1.5″ inches of rain. Once that system clears our region we’ll be seeing sunny and cooler conditions and could get near freezing by Friday morning. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.