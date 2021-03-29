Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Sunny and Cooler Outlook Today
By Tim Strong
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies as we start off the morning in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will stay light out of the northeast at 4-8 mph.

Drier weather as we start off a new week. Highs today should be closer to normal near 70. Rain chances look to creep back into the forecast by Tuesday evening and through the day on Wednesday.

As of now there is the chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night with 0.5″ - 1.5″ inches of rain. Once that system clears our region we’ll be seeing sunny and cooler conditions and could get near freezing by Friday morning. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graniteville man killed in North Augusta motorcycle crash
It’s now been five years since the death of Demajhay Bell, who was stabbed during a massive...
Augusta family reflects on anniversary of fatal brawl
Dashawn Curtis, 25, is charged in the murder of 20-year-old Tyler Shank.
Man charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 20-year-old Thomson man
crash generic
At least one person injured in Edgefield County crash
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: SUNDAY | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Latest News

Storm Reports
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Severe Storm Damage Round CSRA 3/28/21
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: SUNDAY | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Severe Weather Tomorrow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: SUNDAY | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino