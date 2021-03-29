Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started of this morning with mild temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s and as the afternoon got closer our attention shifted to a cold front that brought strong to severe thunderstorms. There were several severe thunderstorm warning in our southern counties that produced gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Bush Field recorded a maximum wind gust of 43 mph with strong gusts around the rest of the region.

Windy Conditions Across Region (WRDW)

As of 10:00 pm there is only one official storm report in the region but more will likely be added later on this evening. A special thank you to all of our viewers that submitted photos of the damage in our region, you can see a few of them below.

Autoplay Caption

Now that the front has exited our region we’ll be drying out through tonight. Drier weather will continue into Monday with highs closer to normal near 70. Rain chances look to creep back into the forecast by Tuesday evening and through the day on Wednesday. As of now there is the chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night with 0.5″ - 1.5″ inches of rain. Once that system clears our region we’ll be seeing sunnier but cooler conditions and could get near freezing by Friday morning. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.