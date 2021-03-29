Advertisement

Van fuels up, then ‘boom’; 1 dead in Columbia County

Authorities investigate a deadly vehicle fire early March 29, 2021, at the Pilot gas station at...
Authorities investigate a deadly vehicle fire early March 29, 2021, at the Pilot gas station at Interstate 20 and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A camper van burned and apparently exploded early Monday at a Columbia County gas station, leaving one occupant dead.

It happened around 3 a.m. as a Pilot gas station at Jimmie Dyess Parkway and Interstate 20 on the south edge of Martinez, according to authorities.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said a man filled up the van with gas and then parked the van in the rear of the Pilot. A short time later, “the clerk and a witness heard a loud boom,” sheriff’s Maj. Steve Morris told News 12. When they walked outside, they saw the van on fire.

When deputies arrived, they found the van fully engulfed in flames. After fire crews put out the flames, they found a burned body in the van, according to the sheriff’s agency.

The Columbia County Coroner’s Office only identified the victim as a white male. News 12 is in contact with the coroner’s staff to learn the man’s identity when it’s released.

Fire crews were sent back to the site just before 7:20 a.m. At the scene, they focused their attention on the burnt-out van. The fire appeared to have affected the engine compartment as well as a ceiling extension shell on top of the RV.

A burnt-out customized van could be seen at the Pilot gas station at I-20 and Jimmie Dyess...
A burnt-out customized van could be seen at the Pilot gas station at I-20 and Jimmie Dyess Parkway several hours after one person died there.(WRDW)
