Ceretta Smith sworn in for new role on Grovetown City Council

Ceretta Smith
Ceretta Smith(Source: Ceretta Smith.com)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today City Council member-elect Ceretta Smith was to be sworn in to her new role.

Voters picked her to fill the seat left open by the late Allen Transou. Transou passed away in November of last year from COVID-19.

Smith won against candidate Marsha Keating, with 73.5 percent of votes. Keating at 26.34 percent.

To learn more about your next city councilwoman, visit her website here.

