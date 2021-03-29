Augusta’s film industry eager to see bigger boom after COVID-19 shutdowns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 2019 was a banner year for film production, and members with Film Augusta were ready to repeat in 2020 before COVID-19 shut everything down.

But now there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and they’re ready for the future of film in the city.

Signs downtown say roads are closed, but this time, that means businesses are actually back open.

Jennifer Bowen, a film liaison with Film Augusta, says after a few months of standstill, the phone started ringing late last year.

“People were so... they were locked in. They were locked in at home. They had a lot of creativity. We actually fielded a lot of inquiries late in 2020,” she said.

In the first three months of the year, one production has already been shot here and another is in the works.

“We have seen a record number of inquiries. We’ve had more people in town through the beginning of this year than we’ve had before,” Bown explained.

But it’s not just the big screen making a comeback.

Mustard Seed Video Production does commercials and promotional videos throughout the area.

Owner Lester Lowry says they’re nearly back to normal.

“COVID is starting to move out of the way, so we’re looking for business to pick up, so I’m looking forward for the phone to ring,” he said.

Bowen says with the film industry booming in Atlanta, companies are looking to get out to smaller cities in the state.

And she says Augusta is the perfect spot.

“Augusta has an incredible, unique, versatile, variety of architecture and locations,” she said. “Because we’re a medium-sized city, we don’t have a lot of the bureaucracy or red tape or permitting process that other cities do.”

We also asked Bowen if losing the old jail would have a big impact. She says it’ll definitely be a loss, but the city offers plenty to make up for it.

