Advertisement

Augusta’s film industry eager to see bigger boom after COVID-19 shutdowns

By Nick Proto
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 2019 was a banner year for film production, and members with Film Augusta were ready to repeat in 2020 before COVID-19 shut everything down.

But now there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and they’re ready for the future of film in the city.

Signs downtown say roads are closed, but this time, that means businesses are actually back open.

Jennifer Bowen, a film liaison with Film Augusta, says after a few months of standstill, the phone started ringing late last year.

“People were so... they were locked in. They were locked in at home. They had a lot of creativity. We actually fielded a lot of inquiries late in 2020,” she said.

In the first three months of the year, one production has already been shot here and another is in the works.

“We have seen a record number of inquiries. We’ve had more people in town through the beginning of this year than we’ve had before,” Bown explained.

RELATED: Filming brings Mel Gibson to Augusta — and we caught him on camera

But it’s not just the big screen making a comeback.

Mustard Seed Video Production does commercials and promotional videos throughout the area.

Owner Lester Lowry says they’re nearly back to normal.

“COVID is starting to move out of the way, so we’re looking for business to pick up, so I’m looking forward for the phone to ring,” he said.

Bowen says with the film industry booming in Atlanta, companies are looking to get out to smaller cities in the state.

And she says Augusta is the perfect spot.

“Augusta has an incredible, unique, versatile, variety of architecture and locations,” she said. “Because we’re a medium-sized city, we don’t have a lot of the bureaucracy or red tape or permitting process that other cities do.”

We also asked Bowen if losing the old jail would have a big impact. She says it’ll definitely be a loss, but the city offers plenty to make up for it.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate a deadly vehicle fire early March 29, 2021, at the Pilot gas station at...
Van fuels up, then ‘boom’; 1 dead in Columbia County
Graniteville man killed in North Augusta motorcycle crash
It’s now been five years since the death of Demajhay Bell, who was stabbed during a massive...
Augusta family reflects on anniversary of fatal brawl
Dashawn Curtis, 25, is charged in the murder of 20-year-old Tyler Shank.
Man charged with murder in shooting death of 20-year-old Thomson man
A downed tree on Ascauga Lake Road fell on a powerline and sparked a small fire Sunday afternoon.
Downed tree hits power line, sparks fire on Ascauga Lake Road

Latest News

Georgia economy shows signs of slowly returning to normal
Dropping unemployment signals Georgia economy is mending
Georgia economy shows signs of slowly returning to normal
Georgia economy shows signs of slowly returning to normal
AU starts vaccinating students and staff in clinic
Augusta University starts vaccinating students, staff in vaccine clinic
AU starts vaccinating students and staff in clinic
AU starts vaccinating students and staff in clinic